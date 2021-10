UNC students were treated to a stunning display of Asian and Pacific American culture in Butler-Hancock arena Saturday, September 11. UNC’s Asian Pacific American Student Services hosted the event featuring performances by Denver Taiko, Kalama Polynesian Dancers, and UNC music professor Vijay Chalasani.

Taiko drummers from Denver Taiko perform for UNC students.

Taiko drummers from Denver Taiko perform for UNC students.

UNC music professor Vijay Chalasani performs the song “Varsha” for UNC students.

A lantern sits above the crowd in UNC’s Butler-Hancock Arena.

Dancers from Kalama Polynesian Dance present UNC student Vi with a lei.

UNC student Vi presents models during a cultural fashion show.

Models display traditional clothing from their cultures, including hanfu, kimonos, and ao dai.

UNC student Hadley Vogler models a traditional Chinese hanfu.