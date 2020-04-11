Andy Feinstein sends email containing spring 2020 commencement details

With the University of Northern Colorado moving all classes to alternate delivery and canceling the spring commencement ceremonies in May, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNC has been looking at alternative ways to celebrate the Class of 2020 graduates.

“Since I announced that we would begin transitioning courses to alternate delivery, one of the most frequently asked questions I have received has been what will happen to Spring 2020 Commencement,” Feinstein wrote. “Like other institutions across Colorado and our nation, UNC made the difficult decision to not host May graduation ceremonies following the guidance of the State of Colorado and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

A survey was sent to students on March 18 asking for their input on ways to celebrate their accomplishments in response to canceling spring commencement.

President Andy Feinstein announced Friday UNC decided to host separate commencement activities and ceremonies for the spring 2020 class in December. These events will be held the same weekend as the fall 2020 ceremonies on Dec. 11- 13 and will be separate from the fall 2020 graduates. Students unable to attend in December will be invited to join for the spring commencement in May 2021.

“We will share additional details with graduates soon so they can make arrangements to attend with their families and others who have supported them throughout your lives and education,” Feinstein wrote. “In the short term, we are working on some special ways to celebrate and recognize our spring 2020 graudating class before the semester ends.”

Advertisement

According to Feinstein’s email, several colleges and departments at UNC have planned virtual events to recognize their graduates.

To close his message, Feinstein wrote a message directed at the graduates of the Class of 2020.

“Although your Commencement ceremony will be delayed, do not lose sight of the fact that in just a few short weeks you will have achieved the goal that brought you to UNC,” Feinstein wrote. “You will have earned a college degree. In these final weeks of the semester, do not lose sight of the finish line—it is approaching fast. Keep working hard and finish strong. We are here to support you when you need help and are rooting for every one of you.”

According to Feinstein, UNC will continue to support graduates after completing their degree and joining the UNC alumni network.

“I also cannot wait to celebrate you in December—to shake your hand as your name is called and you cross the stage,” Feinstein wrote. “Many of you are the first in your family to graduate from college; others represent the latest generation of Bear alumni in your family. I have heard from some of you about the extraordinary hardship you endured to make it to this point and how you reached this pinnacle because you fixed your gaze forward and never gave up. Whatever your journey entailed and wherever it takes you next, you have earned this moment. I hope you will come back to Greeley to celebrate your accomplishments with us, as well as to see your friends and mentors again.”

Although the graduation ceremony is postponed, an email sent on March 19th from the registrars office said graduates will still receive their diplomas through mail following the completion of the semester and verification of academic requirements.

Students can still offer feedback regarding graduation at www.unco.edu/feedback and for information and resources related to UNC’s response to COVID-19 visit www.unco.edu/coronavirus.