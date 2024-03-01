Bears Start Three Game Homestand with Victory over Weber State

The Northern Colorado women’s basketball team leapt over the Weber State Wildcats on Thursday night with a 72-64 victory.

UNC held the 34th meeting between the two squads with the last game coming on Feb. 3rd at Weber State where the Bears won that matchup 73-63.

In the last 10 matchups between the teams, the Bears have not lost. The last time UNC lost was January 2020 before the COVID pandemic.

The Bears were led by senior forward Delaynie Byrne as she finished with 19 points, seven rebounds (three being offensive), and one assist. Byrne was shooting the ball well throughout the game as she finished with a 67% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc. The second leading scorer for the Bears was sophomore guard Gabi Fields as she finished with a new season high of 15 points.

Fields also finished the night with five steals which tied her season high. She has done this feat three other times, with the last time being against Montana State.

Advertisement

After the game, UNC coach Kristen Mattio compared Fields to a magnet with how she is able to get her hands on the ball.

“She did a good job of just being aware and helping our post players…she found the ball, she’s a magnet like that sometimes and credit to her because she is working hard to position herself there,” Mattio said.

UNC had three other players reach double figures during the game. Tatum West, Seneca Hackley and Hannah Simental all finished with 10 points a piece. The leading scorer for Weber State was Jaydn Matthews with 14. The only other player for the Wildcats that reached double figures was Daryn Hickok with 11 (7-10 free throws).

Thursday was the first of a three game homestand for the Bears as they look to close out the season strong in front of the home crowd. The next game for the Bears is Saturday and it will be Senior Night. Players like Byrne, Simental and graduate transfer Ashley Panem will be honored before tip-off.

Byrne had the opportunity to speak after the game on what the last two games of her college career mean to her.

“These last three games are huge and I’m so grateful for this whole community to come out and show their support for us. It’s so important to have so many people in the stands that support us and give us energy every night,” Byrne said. She also wants to see the UNC faithful show out for the last two games to make them more memorable before tournament play.

UNC is now 14-13 on the season and advanced to 9-7 in Big Sky games. The Bears now jump past Montana State for fourth place in conference standings. Weber State falls to 7-22 (4-12 in conference) and remains eighth in the standings.

Weber State will be heading to Flagstaff, Ariz. as the Wildcats will play Northern Arizona at 2 p.m on Saturday. The Bears will host Idaho State on the same day and at the same time.