Savannah Smith’s awards keep coming

Savannah Smith has been a force for the University of Northern Colorado since her freshmen year. The Fort Collins native holds numerous records for scoring and three point shots. UNC’s senior is in good company not only in the record books, but also in awards. She joins D’shara Strange as one of the Colorado Sportswoman of the Year.

Smith is one of only four women to win the award ever at UNC. D’shara Strange won the award in 2016 in women’s basketball and Lou Piel won the award in 1980 as a women’s basketball and softball athlete.

Smith is averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bears on the season so far. She also has earned two Big Sky player of the week awards in the last two weeks. Leading the team to a 13-6 record overall and an 8-2 conference record the Bears are on pace with Idaho State for first place in the Big Sky.

Savannah not only leads the team in scoring, but is also a top scorer in the conference as she is second overall at 19.5 points per game. Only Mikayla Ferenz of Idaho has more at 21.7 points per game. So far this season Smith has made 351 points.

The leader for Big Sky free throw percetage is Savannah at a comanding 92 percent. Of the 75 free throw attempts Smith has only missed six on the entire season.



Other Awards & Honors

2018-19 All-Big Sky Preseason Team (Oct. 17, 2018)

2018 Big Sky Tournament MVP (Mar. 10, 2018)

2017-18 Big Sky MVP & All-Big Sky First Team (Mar. 4, 2018)

College Sports Madness Big Sky Player of the Week (Jan. 1, 2018)

2017-18 Preseason All-Big Sky (Oct. 13, 2017)

2016-17 First Team All-Big Sky Member (Mar. 5, 2017)

College Sports Madness Big Sky Player of the Week (Jan. 30, 2017)

Big Sky Player of the Week (Nov. 22, 2016)

College Sports Madness Mid-Major Player of the Week (Nov. 21, 2016)

College Sports Madness Big Sky Player of the Week (Nov. 21, 2016)