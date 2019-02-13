UNC Hockey Receives Auto-Bid to Nationals

University of Northern Colorado club hockey team is going to the Division II American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Nationals Tournament for the second year in a row.

UNC Hockey also competed in the Division III Nationals Tournament in the 2014-15 season.

Despite dropping the Metro State series, UNC stayed in the top two eligible spots in the ACHA West.

Finishing third in the ACHA West, behind Northern Arizona and playoff ineligible University of Mary, UNC will receive the second West auto-bid for nationals.

Each of the four ACHA regions receive two auto-bid spots to playoff eligible teams, for the next 12 teams in the region they head to their regional tournaments.

In regional tournaments a seeded tournament is played and the top two seeds head to the nationals tournament.

UNC hockey will play in their conference tournament this weekend for the Big Mountain Hockey Conference and then be on break until March 21st.

UNC will play one guaranteed conference game on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in the Greeley Ice Haus.

If they win they will move onto the Conference Tournament Finals on Sunday.

Win or lose the UNC Bears will be at the ACHA DII nationals in Frisco, Texas March 21 to 31.

