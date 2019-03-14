UNC Wrestling to Send Three to Nationals

Despite a 4-10 record University of Northern Colorado Wrestling has three wrestlers selected for the nationals tournament.

Rico Montoya, Chris Sandoval and Jacob Seely will be representing UNC in Pittsburgh March 21 to 23.

Here are the match-ups for Pittsburgh

No. 25 Rico Montoya vs. No. 8 Vitali Arujau (Cornell University) in the 125 lb Bracket

No. 32 Chris Sandoval vs. No. 33 Pete Pipari (Rutgers University) in the 141 lb Bracket

No. 30 Jacob Seely vs. No. 3 Preston Weigel (Oklahoma State University) in the 197 lb Bracket

Rico Montoya is making his third appearance at nationals and is hoping his senior appearance will be his best.

Montoya’s best performance was at last year’s nationals where he fought all the way to the consolation round of 8 bracket.

Chris Sandoval is making his first appearance at nationals after getting an automatic spot from placing fifth at the Big 12 Conference Championship.

Sandoval is also UNC’s first wrestler to knock off a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

Jacob Seely is appearing at nationals for his second time and looks to stay past day one this time.

Seely was knocked out on the first day of nationals, which provides ample motivation to show improvement.

To follow the Bears morning matches will be on ESPNU and night matches on ESPN, as well as updated info on uncbears.com