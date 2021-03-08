Football through the lens of Kendrick Trujillo

Kendrick Trujillo takes photos and videos for his job at the UNC Football team and makes content for their social media. He continues his talents as a hobby. Trujillo makes photos that reflect the world around him and the way that he sees it through the lens of his camera. He said he wants to create things that make people think about undocumented individuals and Black Americans who experience injustice. His art is influenced by his cultural background. Trujillo became an entrepreneur and started his photography business, KJT Visuals, as a way to make money and grow his portfolio.

