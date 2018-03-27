Glitz and glamour

On Thursday evening, an audience gathered at the UNC University Center ballroom for the third annual UNC’s Got Talent competition.

This year, UNC’s Got Talent was organized and scheduled by Ashley Register, a UNC student working for the University Program Council. The 2018 UNC’s Got Talent attracted a large crowd, filling up the most seats in its three years of history. Despite the event’s large size, the show still maintained a warm and family-friendly setting that’s familiar to UNC.

This year’s the audience saw eleven performers, heavily dominated by singers. Each of these contestants were competing for the first, second and third place prize of $100, $75 and $50, respectively. Before the contestants were able to showcase their talents, they had to pass a round of auditions in February.

In the end, the first place winner was contestant Brianna Faulk a musical theatre major at UNC. Faulk’s winning act was a moving rendition of “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. When looking to members of the audience, it was evident that Faulk was connecting with them, as a truly gifted singer.

Following in second place was Nikea Minott. Minott is a nursing major at UNC who also showcased her singing talents. Although placing second, Minott captivated the audience through her deep and lively performance. This acted as a callback to an equally as moving performance Minott gave in the fall at year’s first Open Mic Night.

The 2018 UNC’s Got Talent was a success, creating an open relationship between students who are looking for entertainment around campus and the University Program Council.

