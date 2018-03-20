New UNC president to be hired mid-April

UNC’s Presidential Search Committee announced in an email to campus community members on Tuesday that the first round of presidential candidate interviews were completed during the week of March 5.

According to the email, the committee was “pleased with what [they] learned from the candidates,” and said representatives from UNC various governing bodies will continue to have an “active role” in choosing a new president. While UNC’s trustees and governing representatives have agreed to work together to reach a consensus, if one cannot be made, the Board of Trustees will still make the final decision.

A second round of interviews will be conducted during the first week in April. By the end, the committee hopes to have a finalist to meet with the campus community. According to the committee, naming one sole finalist is not only “in the best interests of the search and ultimately, in the best interests of UNC,” but also allows for sensitivity with regards to the candidates’ current employment.

Colorado state law states that, after announcing a finalist, the university must wait two weeks before actually hiring the individual. If all goes as planned, UNC’s new president will be hired in mid-April.