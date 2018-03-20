UNC journalism professor to appear on “Jeopardy!”

Lynn Klyde-Allaman, an associate professor of journalism, will show off her trivia knowledge as a contestant on the game show “Jeopardy!” later this week.

Upon the airing of her segment, Klyde-Allaman will be the second member of her family to appear on the show, as her mother competed as well in 1968 when she was pregnant with Lynn.

According to a UNC press release, in order to qualify for a position on the show, Klyde-Allaman passed an online test and completed an in-person audition in Denver. In order to prepare, the professor not only studied the archives of previous “Jeopardy!” answers, but also consulted a book written by previous champions. Her episode was taped last December in Culver City, California.

However, the professor is unable to disclose anything about her experience on the show or how she preformed until after the episode airs. However, Klyde-Allaman apparently felt right at home when giving questions to the answers provided by host Alex Trebek.

“I’ve been shouting at the TV for so long, it wasn’t a problem for me,” she said.

The episode featuring the professor will air at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 22. The UNC College of Humanities and Social Sciences will host a viewing party from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the same day in Candelaria Hall, Room 1065.

For more information: http://www.unco.edu/news/articles/lynn-jeopardy-2018.aspx