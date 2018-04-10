UNC announces new president

The University of Northern Colorado Board of Trustees announced this afternoon that the new university president will be Andrew “Andy” Feinstein.

Feinstein was offered the job through Dick Monfort, the chairman of UNC’s Board of Trustees, and explained how both himself and his daughter are reacting to the announcement; both of them have been making phone calls to various family and friends with smiles on their faces.

“I am ecstatic,” Feinstein said. “I’m so excited, happy to be part of this incredible opportunity.”

Feinstein currently serves as San José State University’s provost and senior vice president, and will be replacing current UNC president Kay Norton when she retires at the end of the academic school year. In an email released to the UNC community, the search committee called Feinstein a “proven academic leader who values collaboration and transparency,” and explained how he has prior experience working at three major universities.

Monfort said that after the interviewing process, the 15-person committee narrowed their choice down to two individuals. According to Monfort, the committee then picked Feinstein because of “his demeanor, his collaboration” and how he works with and communicates with other students. One of the things that made Feinstein stand out as a candidate was his knowledge of higher education.

“He was very well read on northern colorado and the university, and just his background, the higher ed positions he had held,” Monfort said. “I think he’s going to be very creative in figuring out a way that northern colorado can continue to fulfill its mission.”

Monfort said he thinks Feinstein will be able to make UNC a more open campus, especially with his background and ideas, and that he puts education “on the front burner.” Monfort also said that Feinstein, whom he described as a “family man,” holds values that align with what the search committee was looking for.

Feinstein said he looks forward to utilizing his experiences at UNC, and that both SJSU and UNC are similar in terms of student body. This includes both universities being diverse, educating first generation individuals, and facing challenges of university morale. Feinstein noted how he will have “a lot of homework” to do once he steps foot in Greeley, and how he plans to engage with students, staff and faculty as best he can.

“I’m going to do a lot of listening, and do my absolute best to learn more about what makes the University of Northern Colorado a wonderful university, and what things that the students, the staff and the faculty value, and what are ways in which I can effectively contribute to the ongoing success of the university,” Feinstein said. “My top priority is ensuring that our students receive an outstanding education in a timely fashion, and, you know, it’s about the students. That’s my priority.”

Feinstein cites his loves of students, his enjoyment of working with others, his enthusiasm and his energy and some of his greatest strengths. He is excited to engage with the UNC community, meet Norton, and exercising his love of disk golf and mountain biking.

Meet and greets with Feinstein will be held on April 16 and 17. According to a UNC News press release, the exact schedule is still being finalized. In accordance with Colorado law, UNC must wait 14 days before officially hiring a new president. Therefore, Feinstein will formally be made president on April 24.

More information about Feinstein can be found in the UNC press release.

UNC News press release: http://www.unco.edu/news/newsroom/releases/unc-pres-finalist.aspx