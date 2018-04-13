Sigma Chi fraternity investigated

UNC Dean of Students Gardiner Tucker sent an email to the student body this morning about complaints the Dean of Students Office has received regarding the Sigma Chi fraternity.

According to the email, the complaints claim the fraternity has violated several university policies, including the student code of conduct, the anti-discrimination policy and the interfraternity council bylaws. As a result, the Dean of Students office is conducting a review, and while it does, Sigma Chi is not permitted to host events on its 1922 Eighth Ave. property.

Tucker said in the email the national Sigma Chi chapter “supports the university’s actions.”

Any student wishing to file a report or concern about the matter can do so on the Dean of Students website. Any student in need of support while the fraternity is reviewed can contact the following resources.

Dean of Students Website: http://www.unco.edu/dean-of-students/

Assault Survivors Advocacy Program: http://www.unco.edu/assault-survivors-advocacy-program/

Counseling Center: http://www.unco.edu/counseling-center/

Institutional Equity and Compliance: http://www.unco.edu/sexual-misconduct/

Student Outreach and Support: http://www.unco.edu/dean-of-students/offices-resources/student-rights-responsibilities/