Student Senate election results delayed

The University of Northern Colorado Student Senate announced on its website today that preliminary results for the 2019 election are delayed. Results were originally scheduled to go live at 3 p.m. today.

The announcement details how a “number of grievances” have been filed during the election process and how the senate is “waiting for decisions from UNC’s Student Judiciary.”

According to the senate’s website, there is a week-long grievance period after the preliminary results are announced, which would last until 5 p.m. Friday, April 12. This is when the official results are announced. However, this recent announcement says “according to the UNC Elections Rules and Regulations, results are announced and certified only if no valid grievance has been filed.”

The Mirror staff will stay in contact with Election Commissioner Tammy Ortiz about the issue.

UPDATE 4/5 2:30 p.m. In an email to The Mirror from Ortiz, she said she is “independent from Student Judiciary and [has] no information or details [she] can release regarding grievances.”

The Mirror staff will contact UNC’s Student Judiciary for more information. See the Student Senate website and Facebook page for more information as well.