Student Senate discusses their upcoming elections

The University of Northern Colorado’s Student Senate held a business meeting on March 7 about the upcoming elections for the 2018-2019 Student Senate, as well as the job application process for Student Judiciary.

According to Tammy Ortiz, the election commissioner and parliamentarian, 34 students are interested in being a part of Student Senate for the upcoming year, compared to about 23 students last year.

Eleven students are from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and there are no students interested from the University College. Due to not receiving any applications, Ortiz has extended the application date for the University College and the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, March 23. Three students are running for president.

Application packets can be found on the UNC Student Senate website.

A meet-and-greet for the candidates will be at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28 in the Office of Student Life lounge in the UC. Elections for Student Senate will open Tuesday, April 3 and run until Thursday, April 5. Elections will be held in the UC, or can be found under the student tab on URSA.

Advertisement

Student Judiciary also opened their applications for the upcoming year. According to the website, Student Judiciary works as advocates and ambassadors for students going through conduct processes. They also work as an advocacy board and uphold the bylaws and constitution created by Student Senate.

Student Judiciary applications can be found on Handshake and are due at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 23. There are two positions available, and undergraduate and graduate students can apply.

The Residence Hall Association also had their elections this past weekend. According the new President of RHA, Mallory Gibson, RHA is going into next year with a full board. RHA is working on orientations and will begin their meetings in a couple of weeks.

In other news, UNC’s Fauxchella will be at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 on Turner Green. According to Gibson, Fauxchella is a musical festival, similar to a fake Coachella. They are still looking for performers for the festival.

“It’s basically a way to showcase student talent,” Gibson said.

Student Senate will hold another business meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21 in the UC.