Paint for Bear Pantry

The University of Northern Colorado Journalism Strategic Communications Campaigns class will be hosting Paint for the Pantry, a painting and socializing event on Wednesday. During Paint for the Pantry, a fundraiser focused on raising proceeds for UNC’s Bear Pantry, participants will have the opportunity to help themselves to refreshments before receiving a hands-on painting lesson from a UNC art student.

Bear Pantry is a campus organization dedicated to helping students who experience food insecurity while enrolled at UNC. Bear Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located in the basement of Michener Library. According to Charlette Flanders, the Bear Pantry graduate student, around 100 students visit Bear Pantry each week. Bear Pantry relies on donations from groups around campus as well as weekly grocery runs to keep the shelves stocked for these students. Flanders also said the recent government shutdown increased usage at Bear Pantry, so the shelves have been especially low over the past few months. Despite the end of the government shutdown, Bear Pantry is still in great need of donations to replenish their supply.

Items that Bear Pantry is in need of include:

canned fruit

pasta sauce

tuna

ramen

oatmeal

personal hygiene items

Anyone from the public is welcome to participate in Paint for the Pantry in exchange for a two item donation. The activities for Paint for the Pantry start at 5:15 p.m. in Candelaria 1375. For more information about the details of the event, email UNC student Patrick Carlson, one of the event organizers, at [email protected] To find out more about Bear Pantry or learn how to take advantage of their services visit their website here or call the office at (970) 351-2001.