We talk to the Student Body President and Vice President of UNC about what you need to know about the Student Government Association. We go over some hypotheticals and what their plans are for the future of UNC students.

Listen to it now on SoundCloud.

To get more information about SGA: www.unco.edu/student-government-association/

Hosts: Sophia Raymond and Andrew Galster

Producer and Editor: Zvi Gutierrez