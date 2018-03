Jordan Davis scored 29 points and added 8 rebounds, and Andre Spight added 23 points to lead the UNC men’s basketball team to its first-ever CIT championship with a 76-71 win over the University of Illinois-Chicago.

With his 23 points, Spight also passed Idaho State’s Dave Wagnon’s single-season Big Sky scoring record with 854 on the season.

