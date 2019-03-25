WNIT Loss Ends the Women’s Basketball Season

University of Northern Colorado women’s basketball came up short in their post-season tournament at Wyoming 86-80.

This marks the Bears third consecutive 20-win season and new coach Jenny Huth’s first successful season as a Bear.

Last year, there was a lot of concern when Kamie Ethridge said she would be departing to pursue her dream of coaching at Washington State.

Coach Huth had a steep hill to climb as a first-year coach with expectations set high after two 20-win seasons and a conference championship.

Additionally, UNC graduated two of its three offensive weapons last season so the game plan would have to be significantly altered.

With all of those factors mounted against the Bears, they still turned out an admirable season.

The game at Wyoming just did not go the way the Bears planned.

A whole team effort was made, especially in trying to get Savannah Smith the ball early and often.

Unfortunately, Smith was two of 23 and only scored five points total.

If only two or three of those shots went in the Bears could have a different ending to their season.

Regardless, Savannah Smith will be etched in history as one of the best Bears ever to play at UNC.

