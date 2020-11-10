Big Sky reveals men’s hoops schedule

A day after the first official basketball practices took place across the Big Sky Conference, it released its 2020-21 conference schedule. The 20-game schedule starts in early December and picks up again on New Year’s Eve through the first week of March.

The 2021 Big Sky Tournament will once again take place in Boise, Idaho at Century Link Arena, March 10-13.

Northern Colorado men’s basketball welcomes Idaho State (Early December), Montana State (Jan. 7 & 9), Eastern Washington (Jan. 21 & 23), Portland State (Feb. 25 & 27) to Greeley for two games while having a home road split against Sacramento State (Feb. 11) and Northern Arizona (Feb. 30).

UNC faces Montana, Idaho, Southern Utah and Weber State on the road for a pair of games and Sacramento State and Northern Arizona once.

You can catch all Northern Colorado men’s basketball home games on Pluto Channel 1009. Also tune into 1310 KFKA to listen to all UNC men’s basketball games.

The Bears aim to continue their success in the Big Sky after back-to-back second place regular season finishes. Steve Smiley moves one chair up on the bench taking over as head coach after four seasons as the associate head coach. He has plenty of talent returning led by second team All-Big Sky selection Bodie Hume as one of three starters back.

The 2020-21 non-conference schedule for the Bears will be released at a later date.



This story originally ran on the UNC Bears athletics website (uncbears.com).