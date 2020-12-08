Opinion: Bearing down for finals

UNC’s finals week is the second week of December for the Fall 2020 semester. Are you ready? In less than a week, finals will make their appearance and invade some of the students’ minds with constant migraines and anxiety. Despite how scary finals are for some students, there are several ways to survive the dreaded week.

Whether it is on campus or online the symptoms of stress can be felt as the Fall semester comes to an end. In less than a week, finals will make its appearance and invade some of the student’s minds with constant migraines and anxiety. Despite how scary finals week is for some students, there are several ways to survive the dreaded week.

Do not push yourself too hard while studying because it contributes to unnecessary stress and anxiety that is lingering on campus.

Being a student is a lot of work and some have been working hard to receive good grades. So, when taking those final exams, make sure to take a deep breath and answer the questions you already know. I have an anxiety/panic disorder and what I usually do when I take my finals is take a deep and relaxing breath and remind myself that it is only a test and grades are not everything. It is usually the smaller things that can keep me focused while taking final exams.

Limiting caffeine and staying hydrated while studying can reduce stress and anxiety.

I always make sure I have water and other alternative drinks such as caffeine free soda while I study because being a student is time consuming and I sometimes forget to stay hydrated while I finish things up for the semester. I do not always drink caffeine soda and most of the time I have a cup of chamomile tea with honey because the taste of the tea leaves me refreshed and energized.

Physical activity is another great way to beat the stress of those final exams. Our brains are smart and sometimes stepping away from the work can ease the migraines .

When I become stressed while studying I like to take a thirty minute walk. Walking around the house and doing chores does the trick. It can also be useful to have a punching bag nearby. Being a student can be mentally and emotionally draining when finals approaches and having a punching bag can release the lingering stress that has accumulated in the brain.

Finals week is a freight train, but bears are strong and smart students. Students are bearing with each other to get through these tough couple of days.