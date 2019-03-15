Great Season for UNC Despite No March Madness Berth

The University of Northern Colorado basketball teams both finished second in their conference standings for the regular season.

UNC women’s team was upset in the final seconds by No. 6 Eastern Washington 59-57 in the semi-finals of the conference tournament.

UNC men’s team was upset by No. 7 Southern Utah in blowout fashion 83-64 in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Both teams will now have to sit by the phone to see if any other smaller post season tournaments call upon them.

Women’s Season 21-10 Record

The women’s team won many high profile games and set all time records.

Savannah Smith set the all-time scoring record with 1,898 career points.

Smith also set the record for single season three’s, all time three’s and most points in a game (40 at Montana State).

Ali Meyer set a record for second most rebounds in a single season at 308.

Women’s Season Highlights

Beat in-state rivals Denver 74-66 and Colorado State 53-47.

Beat tough non-conference opponents by five or less: San Francisco 68-63, SMU 58-57, Chattanooga 68-65 in OT

3-0 vs SUU, 2-0 vs Montana, 2-0 vs Idaho St., 2-0 vs Sacramento St. 2-0 vs Idaho.

Three straight 21 wins or more season (21-10, 26-7, 22-8).

Savannah Smith unanimous first team, Ali Meyer third team and Krystal Leger-Walker honorable mention for all-conference.

Savannah Smith earns six player of the week awards (tied for most in Big Sky history).

Men’s Season Record 21-11

Unlike the women’s season, the men’s team either put up crazy amounts of points or lost by an also large amount throughout the season.

Despite the roller coaster season the Bears still had time to set an all-time scoring record and nearly sweep the Big Sky Conference awards.

Jordan Davis didn’t want Savannah Smith to have all the fun breaking records so he also broke the career scoring record for his team.

Men’s Season Highlights