Losing a hero among us

At some point in our lives, we come across people who inspire others through their actions. The late actor Chadwick Boseman wasn’t afraid to use his voice through his acting. On August 28, people were stricken with grief when they learned about Boseman’s death after a four year battle with colon cancer. Boseman is survived by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward.

Boseman was born to Leroy and Carolyn Boseman on Nov. 29, 1976, in Anderson, South Carolina. He attended T.L. High School where, in his junior year, he wrote his first play titled “Crossroads” and performed the play when one of his classmates died from being shot. When Boseman graduated in 1995, he studied Fine Arts at Howard University in Washington D.C., where he met his professor and mentor Phylicia Rashad.

Rashad helped raise funds for Boseman’s class to attend the Oxford Mid-Summer Program at the British American Drama Academy in London. While Boseman was in London, he developed a passion for writing, directing, and acting to connect with other actors. When Boseman returned to the U.S., he graduated from New York City’s Digital Film Academy. He lived in Brooklyn New York working as a drama professor for the Schomburg Junior Scholars Program, located at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem, New York.

In 2008, Boseman moved to Los Angeles where he pursued his career in acting and he starred in several movies such as “42”, “Draft Day” and “Get on Up.” His most famously remembered for his role portraying the Marvel character, Black Panther. “Black Panther” made its debut in theaters Feb. 16, 2018, and the film was well-received by people around the world. Through his acting, Boseman taught people how older people bring knowledge and strength which motivates younger people to aspire toward their dreams.

Boseman’s Black Panther helped to inspire the Black community by providing a representational hero. He spoke for people who were struggling to find their own voice. Boseman’s death broke people’s hearts and for some, it is about honoring a man who inspired the world.

Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo went on Twitter to express his feelings on working with Boseman while filming “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: End Game.”

“All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman,” Ruffalo said. “What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all-time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

We did lose a hero, but his legacy will carry on through the film. Thank you Boseman for being an advocate and ally, and for giving some people a reason to believe in themselves.