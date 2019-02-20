Schleiger: Interview with NAU and Big Sky Sports Podcast

Next season is already here for the football players at University of Northern Colorado and around the nation.

On the podcast I break down some off season news for UNC on an independent podcast hosted by longtime NAU fan KC Everett.

Throughout the podcast, I break down some “way too early” predictions that ESPN and avid sports fans cannot get enough of during off season.

UNC has a tough start to the schedule with two FBS level games on the road and a non-conference game against Sac State in California.

The Bears will not play a regular season game until September 21 against South Dakota, followed up by Idaho.

Road trips will be the norm for the 2019 season as UNC travels to Flagstaff, Arizona and then up to Cheney, Washington.

Homecoming week will feature the Portland State Vikings, before a much needed bye week.

UNC will then alternate between away and home as Idaho State, Montana State, North Dakota and Cal Poly round out the schedule.

When asked how to describe or market UNC to new fans, my way of describing the environment was, “family-style, but still hard-nosed football”.

Emulating the Northern Colorado vibe outside of Greeley, this area tends to be a family friendly environment, but not without intense competition.

Since the podcast, UNC football has since filled out their recruiting class and will now move into preparing for spring practices.

Spring practice and scrimmages give the players time to develop chemistry, find things to work on over summer and start to realize what skills they bring to their team for the upcoming year.