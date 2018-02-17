Bears Men’s hoops cruises to win over Northern Arizona

The UNC men’s basketball team cruised to a comfortable win in its game against Northern Arizona Thursday night with four players scoring 10 or more points.

The Bears won 95-60 Thursday night at the Bank of Colorado Arena to move to a 17-10 record overall and 8-6 in the Big Sky Conference.

With this loss Northern Arizona take its fifth straight loss and falls to 4-22 overall and 1-12 in the Big Sky Conference.

Senior guard Andre Spight led the Bears with 25 points. Freshman guard Jalen Sanders scored a career high 20 points shooting 8 of 10 from the field. Junior guard Jordan Davis scored 21 points, on 9-of-10 shooting from the field, and senior guard Anthony Johnson scored 14 points off the bench.

Spight and Sanders led the Bears with four assists. Sanders also led the Bears with four blocks and four steals. Senior forward Tanner Morgan led the Bears with eight rebounds.

“Jaylen just makes winning plays and he’s really only scratching the surface,” coach Jeff Linder said.

Sophomore guard Jojo Anderson led the Lumberjacks with 15 points. Junior forward Corey Brown and junior guard Karl Harris scored 13 points each.

Junior guard Torry Johnson led the Lumberjacks with three assists. Sophomore forward Brooks Debisschop led the Lumberjacks with nine rebounds.

The Bears led by seven at halftime, but turned it on at the start of the second half opening with a 16-2 run to extend the lead to 21 points and put the game out of reach.

The Bears play Southern Utah University at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Bank of Colorado Arena in a Big Sky conference game. Northern Arizona State plays North Dakota on Saturday in Grand Forks, North Dakota in a Big Sky Conference Game.