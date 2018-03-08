UNC Men’s hoops gets revenge on Weber State in Big Sky Tournament

Underdog looks good on the UNC men’s Basketball team.

The pre-tournament predictions had UNC as a six-point favorite against last place Northern Arizona. That didn’t phase the Bears as they Destroyed the Lumberjacks.

UNC was then projected to lose by at least 10 points to Weber State. But UNC didn’t get the message, as they upset WSU 80-55 to advance to the semifinals.

Senior Andre Spight wasn’t going to let his college career end with 12 points, like he did in the last game.

Spight’s 25 points carried the Bears, but it was what he did in the first half that put the game away. His 17 first-half points not only pushed the Bears past the Wildcats, but he was able to calm the nerves down of the team.

“It was a great team effort tonight,” Spight said. “It was a great game plan from our coaching staff and we were locked in and able to execute it.”

Spight great game came while suffering from flu like symptoms.

“Andre was a great coach yesterday, too, for us,” coach Jeff Linder said. “He was in bed and sick all day and in bed resting. He’s a gamer though and was ready to go today after taking care of himself to get ready for today.

“Dre also did a good job of changing his game compared to the other times we played Weber, knowing how they guarded him in past games.”

Sophomore Jonah Radebaugh continues to anchor the defense. His ability to guard anybody on the court was the difference-maker tonight.

WSU leading score Jerrick Harding was held in check throughout the game, only scoring 18 points. Radabaughs was also comfortable with the ball in his hand. He found the bottom the net seven times on nine shots.

“It’s a lot easier when you are able to get used to the rims after one game and the environment,” Radebaugh said. “We had that opportunity on Tuesday and it helped us today.”

The Bears now have a date with the regular season champions Montana Friday afternoon. Tipoff is at 5:35 p.m.