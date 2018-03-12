Women’s basketball draws 10 seed, will play Michigan Friday

Savannah Scott dribbles upcourt in a game earlier this season at Bank of Colorado Arena. Photo Courtesy of uncbears.com

In its first trip to the NCAA Tournament in school history, the UNC Women’s basketball team will play the University of Michigan at 3 p.m. Friday in Waco, Texas.

UNC (26-6) cruised through last weekend’s Big Sky tournament to clinch a 10 seed. Michigan (23-9) lost to Nebraska in the quaterfinals of the Big 10 tournament, but received a 7 seed and an at-large bid.

The Bears won their last 13 on their way to the 10 seed — which is higher than most mid-major conference teams get.

The best mid-majors are typically seeded 12th, but UNC bolstered its tournament resume with early-season wins over DePaul and LSU. DePaul is a 5 seed, and LSU is a 6 seed in this years tournament.

 

