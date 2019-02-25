Bears Track Ready to “Rise as One” for Outdoor Season

The University of Northern Colorado Bears track teams’ indoor season concluded this weekend.

UNC’s Men’s team finished 8th of 11 and Women’s team finished 10th of 11 (only 11 Big Sky members for track, Cal Poly competes in Big West).

The Bears had four athletes earn medals:

– 2nd in Women’s Long Jump – Allison Davis, 5.90m

– 2nd in Women’s 800 Meter – Cammy Sargent, 2:12.89 (min:sec.msec)

– 3rd in Men’s 200 Meter – Antoine Coates, 22.03

– 2nd in Men’s 1600 Meter Relay – Antoine Coates, Alex Ayers, Jalen Lyon and Kyle Thomas, 3:17.21.

Athlete Spotlight: Demetrius Graves

Demetrius Graves. Photo via UNC Athletics.

UNC sprinter Demetrius Graves sat down with The Mirror to tell us how the team is doing and about his time at UNC.



*This is a written description of the interview abbreviated for clarity*



Q: How do you feel about the team right now?

A: We feel good about our progress, but we aren’t satisfied yet because we are still improving.

Advertisement

Q: What’s the team motto “We Rise as One” mean to you?

A: To me and a lot of my teammates, it means we are a family, a unit. That iron sharpens iron and we just want to get better every day. We want the conference to know that we are tough competition and to set the reputation for UNC higher than past years.

Q: Indoor season standings weren’t as high as hoped for, but still had several athletes place on the podium. What should we look for in outdoor?

A: In the outdoor season we have more events we compete in and more opportunities to score points. We plan to dominate, period.

Q: This is your senior season for track, but what is one of your favorite memories of being a student at UNC?

A: Honestly, being involved in a theater class here and going to one of the productions for class was a favorite of mine. That’s a side people don’t necessarily get to see and I really enjoy being creative.

Q: When your food cheat day rolls around, what’s that special junk meal you just gotta’ have?

A: Okay, it sounds weird, but it’s delicious. I haven’t had it in a long time, but my all-time favorite would be going to Panda Express. One side of honey-walnut shrimp, one side white rice, one side orange chicken and one side grilled teriyaki chicken. With an extra teriyaki sauce pour it over the rice and keep some to dunk the orange chicken. Most important, you have to open your fortune and eat the cookie first so it comes true. I have half of it then save the rest for an after workout snack.

