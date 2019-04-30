Four Bears Headed to the NFL

The University of Northern Colorado football team is silently becoming a professional prospect hot spot.

While no Bears were drafted in this year’s NFL Draft, Alex Wesley signed a free agent contract with the New York Giants and three others got camp invites.

Jacob Bobenmoyer will attend the Denver Broncos rookie training camp and Tank Terrell with Fisayo Awolaja will attend the New Orleans Saints camp.

What does all of that mean?

A free agent contract is a contract for those who did not get drafted, but teams still desperately want this player on their team.

Advertisement

A rookie training camp invite means the team believes this athlete has talent, but needs to see more in order to fight for a roster spot.

With free agent contracts players usually get a one to three year contract that pays on average $450,000 to $800,000 a year.

Mini camp athletes are accommodated and taken care of, but are not on the official roster.

To make the roster they must survive the preseason cuts from 90 to 53 players by proving themselves during preseason games.

Three realities exist for these players: 1) They are cut from the roster, 2) They are cut, but can still make any roster’s practice squad, or 3) They make the active 53 man roster.

Former Bear quarterback Kyle Sloter started as a practice squad player for Minnesota earning around $26,000 a week, but practice squad players can be cut at any moment.

Lucky for Sloter, he benefited from other injuries at the position and accepted a three-year contract for 1.6 million dollars total.

Meet the New NFL Players



Alex Wesley, WR

Photo via UNC Athletics.

Two 1,000 yard seasons and 14 career touchdowns

Senior Bowl Participant

NFL Combine Participant

Free Agent Signing with the New York Giants

Jacob Bobenmoyer, LS

Photo via UNC Athletics.

NFLPA Bowl Participant

Top 10 Long Snapper according to four different mock drafts

Denver Broncos Camp Invite

Tank Terrell, DE

Photo via UNC Athletics.

59 Tackles, 7.5 Tackles for a loss, 2 Sacks, 1 Forced Fumble

National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society

Chicago Bears Local Pro Day

New Orleans Saints Camp Invite

Fisayo Awolaja, OL

Photo via UNC Athletics.