Two Big Sky Championships in Golf for the Bears

University of Northern Colorado golf has figured out what it takes to win the conference for a second consecutive year.

While some of the other UNC sports have missed out on winning conference for a while, men’s golf has placed first in 2018 and 2019, and second in 2017.

Photo via Big Sky Conference.

Northern Colorado now heads to its second straight NCAA Regional over May 12-15 in Pullman, Washington.

Palouse Ridge Golf Club – Pullman, Washington

Hosted by Washington State University

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Oklahoma

2. Georgia Tech

3. South Carolina

4. Texas A&M

5. UCLA

6. Brigham Young

7. Colorado State

8. Florida

9. Michigan State

10. Purdue

11. Kent State

12. Northern Colorado

13. Wright State

14. Iona

Last year the Bears finished 10th at the College Station Regional hosted by Texas A&M.

Beah Cruz Wins Individual Championship

Beah Cruz. Photo via UNC Athletics

Cruz began the day with a two-stroke lead atop the leader board, but saw it quickly disappear as she had three bogeys on the front nine.

She erased one of them on the front with a birdie on the third hole.

On the back nine, Cruz settled down and recorded a par on eight of the nine holes.

The one she didn’t par was the 531 yard par 5 13th, in which she birdied.



Viden forced the playoff with Cruz by birding the 18th hole while Cruz made par.

Back on the 18th hole tee box again, Cruz was able to reach the green in two shots compared to Viden’s three.

A nice lag putt from Cruz gave her an easy two-putt par to clinch the individual title.