Two Big Sky Championships in Golf for the Bears

University of Northern Colorado golf has figured out what it takes to win the conference for a second consecutive year.
While some of the other UNC sports have missed out on winning conference for a while, men’s golf has placed first in 2018 and 2019, and second in 2017.
Northern Colorado now heads to its second straight NCAA Regional over May 12-15 in Pullman, Washington.
Palouse Ridge Golf Club – Pullman, Washington
Hosted by Washington State University
Teams (seeded in the following order):
1. Oklahoma
2. Georgia Tech
3. South Carolina
4. Texas A&M
5. UCLA
6. Brigham Young
7. Colorado State
8. Florida
9. Michigan State
10. Purdue
11. Kent State
12. Northern Colorado
13. Wright State
14. Iona
Last year the Bears finished 10th at the College Station Regional hosted by Texas A&M.
Beah Cruz Wins Individual Championship
Cruz began the day with a two-stroke lead atop the leader board, but saw it quickly disappear as she had three bogeys on the front nine.
She erased one of them on the front with a birdie on the third hole.
On the back nine, Cruz settled down and recorded a par on eight of the nine holes.
The one she didn’t par was the 531 yard par 5 13th, in which she birdied.
Viden forced the playoff with Cruz by birding the 18th hole while Cruz made par.
Back on the 18th hole tee box again, Cruz was able to reach the green in two shots compared to Viden’s three.
A nice lag putt from Cruz gave her an easy two-putt par to clinch the individual title.