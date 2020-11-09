Hoffman returns to strategic communication staff

The University of Northern Colorado’s storytelling and brand management receives a boost with the addition of Thomas Hoffman as the Assistant Director of Strategic Communication. Hoffman will be the main media contact for UNC’s baseball, swimming and diving, soccer, volleyball and women’s basketball.

“I am elated to rejoin the staff at the University of Northern Colorado. Since leaving, the school and its athletic programs have always held a special place in my heart,” Hoffman said. “I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work with each of the hard-working coaches and student-athletes who deserve to have their stories told.”

Hoffman previously worked with the Strategic Communication department during the 2016-17 school year primarily with the soccer, swim & dive and softball programs. He also was the radio voice for UNC’s women’s basketball team.

“It is extremely exciting to welcome Thomas back on staff! His dedication to the craft of storytelling for each of our programs will help elevate the brand of Northern Colorado Athletics,” Ryan Pfeifer, Director of Strategic Communication. “I am excited to have him help push our branding and social media presence to the next level.”

Hoffman went on to work at Triple Crown Sports as the Director of Media after leaving UNC. He oversaw the digital footprint of the entire company that included over 150 youth competitions a year and seven NCAA Division I tournament including the WNIT, NIVC and Cancun Challenge. While at Triple Crown he built and designed new websites for the Cancun Challenge and WNIT along with developing an internship program for the media division.

He graduated from UNC with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and a minor in Communications. He resides in Fort Collins with his wife Sarah.

This story originally ran on the UNC Bears athletics website (uncbears.com).