UNC forms response to Weld County’s unenforced COVID-19 Level Red status

As of Sunday, Nov. 22 the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDHPE) announced Weld County will be back on Level Red because of the increasing cases of COVID-19. Weld County officials have announced that they will not be enforcing COVID-19 restrictions.

An email was sent to students at the University of Northern Colorado on Nov. 13 containing information about what will happen with residence halls, dining services and campus facilities since Weld County moved to stricter rules.

UNC’s residence halls announced that they will remain open throughout upcoming breaks and will continue to do so through the county’s Level Red status. Students wanting to stay in residence halls over the winter break need to complete the Winter Break Housing Form by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. The form can be found at https://unco.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bd3ZjSEYvej5cUJ.

UNC’s Holmes, Tobey-Kendel and Turner dining areas have updated their dine-in schedules due to COVID-19 restrictions and winter break. Holmes and Tobey-Kendel announced they would not offer in- person dining during or after Thanksgiving break. To see the complete dining schedule for the rest of the semester, visit https://www.unco.edu/living-on campus/dining/locations.aspx.

Campus offices and facilities must not go over 10 percent of the normal capacity. Supervisors and building managers will reach out to their employees with specific information about their working areas and the Student Health Center will be open from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Advertisement

The University Library will continue to be open but on a different schedule. Study rooms and tables are only limited to one person. To view the schedule for the University Library and Skinner Music library, visit https://www.unco.edu/library/hours.aspx.

All non-instructional events are canceled and any public and private gatherings outside of households are prohibited. Student-athletes who are participating in the Winter season are only allowed to keep training and practicing during the Winter break and must follow National Collegiate Athletic Association guidelines.

There is a lot of new information going around about UNC and the fate of the Spring semester. So students, get ready to bear down and finish the semester in style.