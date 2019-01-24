Women’s Swim and Dive Best Season Yet

University of Northern Colorado Swimming and Diving team is off to their best start since the 2007-2008 season.

At 6-2 (4-1 in Conference) the Bears only have one loss in conference at Northern Arizona 172-117.

The only other loss was at home against Wyoming in the first match of the season, falling only 10 points short of victory.

This 2018-2019 roster is setting the standards for the future of the program, literally.

Only eight of the 21 swimming times in the record book of best UNC times have not been topped this season.

This season’s roster now holds 13 fastest times in the Bear’s history of Division 1 competition.

Seven of those records were broken at the Phill Hansel Invitational where Maria Heymans posted two NCAA B qualifying times.

NCAA A qualifying times are automatic qualifiers for the NCAA national championships competition.

NCAA B qualifying times are compiled over the season as next-fastest times which will receive invites in the order of best times until filled.

For the first time ever UNC has qualified a swimmer for the College Swimming National Invitational Championship (CSNIC)

The CSNIC is hosted by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) for NCAA B qualifiers who may not receive an invite to the NCAA Championships.

The 100m and 200m Breaststroke NCAA B standard qualifying times are 1:01.84 and 2:13.97.

Maria Heymans posted 1:01.79 in the 100m and 2:13.51 in the 200m Breaststroke events.

Photo via UNC Athletics

Photo via UNC Athletics

UNC’s swim squad’s fast times in the water have also been recognized twice as WAC Conference Swimmers of the Week.

November 6 Rose Saya and October 16 Petra Kis were recognized as best in conference on those weeks.

Not only are the Bears talented in the pool, but also some of the best students-athletes in the classrooms.

For the 14th consecutive semester Northern Colorado swim and dive has earned a spot on the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team list.

The team has an impressive 3.40 GPA from fall semester.

To cap off the Bears home matches the ladies won Senior Day decisively 182-118 against Idaho.

Coming up as the last match before the WAC conference championships the Bears face in-state rival Colorado-State on February 1 in Fort Collins.

February 27 to March 2 the Bears will be in Houston, Texas to compete in the WAC conference championships.

March 14 to March 16 Maria Heymans and any other NCAA B qualifying times without NCAA invites will be competing in the CSNIC.