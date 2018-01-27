Spitting freestyle rhymes

The University Program Council hosted the first Open Mic Night of the spring semester on Tuesday when several students took to the stage to perform their original poems and an original freestyle rap song.

Open Mic Night included a variety of unique poems about love, addictions, women’s rights and being a good man. Several poets had written their poems minutes before their performance, while another poet had written his in high school.

UNC freshman Terrell Speights said this was his first time doing this and although he wasn’t planning on performing, he showed up with friends and signed up. Speights decided to perform a freestyle a cappella song.

“I enjoy crowds and I enjoy performing,” the economics major said in response to why he decided to perform.

Speights began his rap by talking about being on stage and keeping his performance “groovin.’” He continued his rap by saying he had nothing to prove, and he didn’t have any idea what he was saying.

According to Speights, he doesn’t perform very often, but he would like to do it a lot more. Speights first performed live at an assembly in front of his high school, but has been rapping for eight years.

“It was nerve-wracking, but I had a good time,” Speights said about his first performance.

Speights explained that although rapping freestyle is difficult, it comes naturally to him. Music is his passion and has influenced his life.

“I go by Terrell Speights, but my stage name is Royal T,” Speights said as he finished his freestyle rap.

Another rapper of the night announced that they will be hosting “The Open Box” on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature more talented artists.

The rhythm-filled night came to a close as several performers returned to the stage to read more poems.

The next Open Mic Night will be held at 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5 in the UC Food Court.