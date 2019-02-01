Concerto for church

The sound of pianos, violins, cellos and violas mixed with the sound of the singers as it filled the church. All performers were dressed in black as they stood on the stage with their instruments and song books. Instruments were played in all six songs, while the singers accompanied them in three of the six.

The University of Northern Colorado’s School of Music performed the Ursa Consort on Sunday night at Trinity Episcopal Church.

The school performed six songs, including “O ciechi il tanto affaticar,” “Concerto for Two Cellos,” “Beatus vir (Primo),” “Concerto for Viola d’Amore,” “Gloria Patri,” and “Gloria.” All songs were from Claudio Monteverdi (1567-1643) and Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741).

According to Carissa Scroggins, a doctoral student studying voice and musicology, her favorite song to sing was “Beatus vir (Primo)” by Monteverdi, and her favorite song to listen to was “Concerto for Two Cellos” by Vivaldi, the second movement.

“I sang before I could talk,” Scroggins said about her inspiration to pursue music. “My parents would sing a pitch and I would match it before I could walk or talk.”

Advertisement

According to Scroggins, she liked the second movement the best of “Concerto for Two Cellos” because the music was almost like a lullaby. The second movement was performed by soloists Josiah Cordes and Paskal Krapovsky.

According to Belén Hernández, a doctoral student studying music performance and violin, her favorite song she played was “Concerto for Viola d’Amore” by Vivaldi.

The Viola d’Amore is a six-string instrument from the 1730s, played under the chin similar to a violin. A demonstration for the instrument took place at the end of the concert.

According to Hernández, she was inspired to pursue music because her mom played piano. Hernández’s mom and her friends always played chamber music.

The School of Music Director Michael Alexander wrote in the program handout, “The School of Music is committed to contributing to the cultural life of our community by educating passionate musicians, educators and scholars, and producing alumni that leave our school as innovative leaders that are ready to contribute to their communities in important and meaningful ways.”

The School of Music will soon have their own new performance hall within the Campus Commons at UNC.

