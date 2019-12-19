938 students graduate from UNC

The University of Northern Colorado celebrated the graduation of 938 students at the undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday. The graduate ceremony was 7 p.m. on Friday, and the two undergraduate ceremonies were at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The commencement ceremonies included the processional, National Anthem, student farewell address by the selected student speakers, welcome and charge to the graduates by UNC President Andy Feinstein and presentation of the graduates.



“Graduates, today marks a significant milestone on your journey as a lifelong learner,” Feinstein said. “As President, I am honored to be among the first to share my congratulations, to recognize you and to celebrate your success.”



Feinstein also took a selfie with all of the graduating students at each commencement ceremony.



At the graduate commencement, 333 students received a graduate degree.



Advertisement

The graduate ceremony featured Lauren Wasser as the graduate student speaker. Wasser received her Master of Arts in Theatre Education and is in her ninth year of teaching. Wasser currently teaches English and theater at Columbine High School in Littleton.



“Well graduate class of 2019, we have succeeded,” Wasser said. “We are here today because of our own fortitude and because of those people in our lives who never let us stop dreaming and striving for better.”



From the two undergraduate ceremonies, 605 students received their bachelor’s degrees.



Students in the Monfort College of Business, College of Natural and Health Sciences and College of Performing and Visual Arts graduated at the 9 a.m. ceremony. Students in the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences, College of Humanities and Social Sciences and University College graduated at the 12:30 p.m. ceremony.



The undergraduate student speaker was Allisa Delfosse, who received her degree in Secondary English Education. Delfosse taught at University High School, Brentwood Middle School and Altona Middle School, and tutored at Greeley West High School in the AVID program.



“Choosing a college can be a crazy hard choice, but we all chose here, and here chose us as much as a place can and here we all belong,” Delfosse said. “Here we met challenge and we met diversity. We met opposition and we met incredible beauty and maybe most importantly, we met ourselves because this wasn’t just a degree for us. It was a journey of self and world discovery and an amazing one at that. Which bring us to this, to now, our actual undergraduate graduation.”

