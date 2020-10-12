UNC’s education abroad programs suspended through spring 2021 semester

On Sept. 14, the University of Northern Colorado announced the suspension of outbound and inbound education abroad programs through the end of the spring 2021 semester due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a message from Mark Anderson, UNC’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, this suspension includes outbound study abroad and international exchange programs, international student teaching and internships, service learning abroad, international independent student research, incoming international exchange non degree students and visiting scholars and all other university-sponsored programs with partner institutions and affiliated third party providers outside of the United States.

“Due to continuing global public health concerns surrounding COVID-19 and in response to a growing number of program cancellations by UNC partner institutions, the University of Northern Colorado is extending the current suspension of outbound and inbound education abroad programs through the end of the Spring 2021 semester,” Anderson said in the message.

In a previous message on May 15, outbound and inbound education abroad programs were only suspended through the end of the fall 2020 semester.

“These difficult decisions are based on a number of important factors including elevated international travel warnings issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State, and the increased health, safety, and risk concerns for our students, faculty, and staff,” Anderson said in the message from May.

Advertisement

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employees in the Education Abroad Office are working remotely. Employees will respond back to inquiries as soon as possible.

More information about UNC’s education abroad programs can be found at https://www.unco.edu/cie/study-abroad/.