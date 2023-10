We take a little dive into some ghost stories of UNC and Greeley with Weld County Paranormal. There’s also a behind-the-scenes look into their business with the tours and other events they offer.

RECOMMENDED USE OF HEADPHONES FOR THIS EPISODE!

Listen to it now on SoundCloud.

Learn more at: Weld County Paranormal or follow them on Instagram @weldcountyparanormal

Hosts: Sophia Raymond and Andrew Galster

Producer and Editor: Zvi Gutierrez