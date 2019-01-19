Andre Spight Comes To the G-League

Former University of Northern Colorado Bears basketball star makes it to the G-League.

Andre Spight only played one year at UNC but he made a huge impact.

In one season at UNC, Spight scored 855 points, 1st in the Big Sky and 3rd Nationally.

Spight averaged 22.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game at UNC

He alongside of the 2017-2018 Bears roster fought all the way to win the College Insider Tournament.

Additionally, Spight also won the Newcomer of the Year Award for the Big Sky Conference.

Upon graduating UNC, Spight tried out with the Denver Nuggets Summer League team.

After an ankle injury and lack of playing time Spight tooks his talents to Bar, Montenegro to play in Europe.

Spight would then find a niche with the Helsinki Seagulls (Finland) where he started six games and averaged 21.8 points a game.

Finding one more team to play for in Europe Spight played for Istanbul Buyuksehir Belediyesi (Turkey).

Now Spight will be playing just one stop away from his original goal of the NBA.

Announced Friday afternoon, Andre Spight is officially on the Wisconsin Herd’s G-League roster.

Andre Spight officially a part of the Wisconsin Herd. Photo provided by Wisconsin Herd social media.

It is unclear what number Spight will wear just yet, but he will joining his 12 teammates in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Herd are part of the 27 team G-League which serves as a developmental league.

Playing at the G-League level is an honor, but also a stepping stone for most young prospects as they journey towards the NBA ranks.

This is UNC’s first NBA G-League player and if Spight can replicate the numbers he had at UNC and Helsinki, who knows where he will be soon.

UNC’s only retired basketball jersey from Mike Higgins is the only UNC Bear to play in the NBA (1989) and one of only a few to play internationally.

2011 NCAA Tournament Star Devon Beitzel was the last player to play international basketball for one year in Argentina.

If Spight can continue making a splash in Oshkosh, maybe we will see him in prime-time under the big lights.